It Happened Here - March 3

Jason Earl Hickman, 33, of 1390 Kingsport Highway, was charged Wednesday by sheriff's deputies with violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry Law. Investigation found that Hickman had been released from state incarceration on Dec. 18, 2016, after serving time on a conviction of aggravated statutory rape.

