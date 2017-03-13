It Happened Here - March 18

It Happened Here - March 18

Nicholas Paul Valente, 35, of 150 Joseph Drive, was arrested Thursday by sheriff's deputies in connection with an alleged theft on March 10. Valente was working as a contractor at a house in the 100 block of McDonald Road on March 10. The victim told deputies a package from UPS was expected that day and Vincent "took possession of the package," Deputy Brandon Ricker said in a report. The package contained a Motorola Z Droid cellphone valued at $624.

