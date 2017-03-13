It Happened Here - March 15
Joy Lynette Jones, 55, of 325 Oakwood Road, Midway, was taken into custody Monday by sheriff's deputies in connection with a theft over $1,000 charge from Jan. 11. On that day, Jones allegedly sold a mobile home that belonged to another person, Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys said in a report.
