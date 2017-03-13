It Happened Here - March 14
Charles C. Turner, 45, of 2090 Mountain Valley Road, Mohawk, was charged early Monday with driving on a revoked license-6th offense, sheriff's Deputy David Love said in a report. During an investigation into a vehicle crash, a records check showed that Turner's driver's license was revoked, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|old clubs/bars (Oct '10)
|8 min
|so long ago
|105
|mistie jennings belt myers (Aug '11)
|21 min
|Quatro
|39
|TrumpCare
|24 min
|No Way
|27
|Obama HHS Secretary Admits Obamacare Disaster
|52 min
|Omg
|2
|Jack Setser is missing
|52 min
|Omg
|121
|When a guy says GO MAKE ME A SANDWICH, what's a... (Aug '11)
|55 min
|Omg
|102
|he will not divide us in greene county
|59 min
|Omg
|105
|Park Overall is looking good these days
|7 hr
|Man
|9
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC