It Happened Here - March 13
A disturbance shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday led to the arrest of James Martinez Brown, of Montgomery, Ala., after Brown allegedly drove recklessly in the parking lot of a Greeneville bar and grill restaurant, "spinning gravel at employees and other patrons." Officer Eddie Key reported that, when he arrived, Brown was upset and claimed an employee of the business had damaged his windshield.
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HomeWreckers of Walmart DC.
|1 min
|Blue
|11
|Dirty Libs we will show you
|10 min
|Pointer
|7
|T bowman
|35 min
|really
|5
|Women Flock to Plastic Surgeons
|46 min
|iceman
|5
|Park Overall is looking good these days
|52 min
|Shia
|6
|TrumpCare
|1 hr
|Comrade Bubba
|9
|I'm so proud!
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|11
|he will not divide us in greene county
|14 hr
|RedHood
|106
