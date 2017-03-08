It Happened Here - March 10

It Happened Here - March 10

Kevin Eugene Begines, 37, of Preacher Laws Road, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense, sheriff's Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Begines was involved in a vehicle crash and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to the Laughlin Hospital emergency department for treatment of injuries, the report said.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Greene County was issued at March 10 at 8:08PM CST

