It Happened Here For March 29

A counterfeit $20 bill was turned in Monday at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch in a deposit from the Food City supermarket on Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. A bank employee told police the bill was found in the Food City deposit.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Greene County was issued at March 29 at 10:42PM CDT

Greeneville, TN

