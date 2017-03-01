In The Greeneville Sun, News Coverage...

In The Greeneville Sun, News Coverage Isn't Opinion

From time to time, we get a phone call, email or letter from a reader angry about a particular news story featured in The Greeneville Sun. Readers will sometimes tell us they don't appreciate seeing a story in the paper and that we shouldn't be covering or publishing information about whatever the subject was.

