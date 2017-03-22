Hospital Call Results In Drug Possess...

Hospital Call Results In Drug Possession Charges

Pamela R. McClellan, 33, of 74 Haney Park, is scheduled to appear today in General Sessions Court in drug-related charges filed after Greeneville police investigated a call Monday of an intoxicated woman in the emergency department of Laughlin Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, McClellan was in a room with her children in the hospital emergency department, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.

