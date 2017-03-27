Honoring A Fallen Hero

Honoring A Fallen Hero

Friday

Sgt. Brandon Read, his mother says, was almost never seen without a hat or cap of some sort. This image was taken in 2004, the year of his death on active duty in Iraq.

Greeneville, TN

