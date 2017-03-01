Haslam: Return gas tax element to tra...

Haslam: Return gas tax element to transportation proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Greenville Sun

The price of fuel in Tennessee is in the public spotlight due to a plan by Gov. Bill Haslam to increase the state's gasoline and diesel tax to jump-start lagging road programs. These pumps are at Greeneville's Public Works Department on Summer Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tyrone the Democrat 3 min Inquisitor 36
cassidy miller and haley miller 12 min Not the 1 13
Tommy Bennett retarded? 17 min femfem 3
Clinton 22 min Guest 9
Ron leakins 46 min LOBSTER 21
Thompson running 58 min Meme 1
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 1 hr Earl Flatt 10,963
Phil Roe Townhall Meeting 03/06 2 hr Tired of the prot... 35
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC