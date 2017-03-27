Guided 'Walk With The President' Tour...

Guided 'Walk With The President' Tours Resume April 1

24 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A news release from Main Street: Greeneville says the 90-minute "A Walk with the President" tour, available through Main Street: Greeneville Tours, will take visitors back in time while strolling through the same streets Andrew Johnson did after returning from the White House in 1869. The tour, now in its 13th year, invites participants to experience the "architectural treasures" of historic churches and homes, history and photo opportunities.

Greeneville, TN

