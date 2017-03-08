Gubernatorial Candidate Stops In Greeneville

Greeneville businessman and philanthropist Scott M. Niswonger, right, and former Tennessee Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd share a laugh at the start of a Complete Tennessee higher education roundtable discussion Wednesday. Niswonger vocalized support for Boyd's gubernatorial campaign, describing him as a key force behind the launch of the state's Drive to 55 education initiative and "a very successful, self-made businessman."

