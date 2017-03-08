Gubernatorial Candidate Stops In Greeneville
Greeneville businessman and philanthropist Scott M. Niswonger, right, and former Tennessee Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd share a laugh at the start of a Complete Tennessee higher education roundtable discussion Wednesday. Niswonger vocalized support for Boyd's gubernatorial campaign, describing him as a key force behind the launch of the state's Drive to 55 education initiative and "a very successful, self-made businessman."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hick Nick Fillers as saintly as he tries to por... (Sep '15)
|18 min
|Mr Important
|9
|he will not divide us in greene county
|51 min
|Greeneville Gestapo
|24
|Women marchers in Greeneville
|1 hr
|Mr Important
|11
|Haircuts 15$
|1 hr
|Mr Important
|9
|Heather?
|1 hr
|Mark
|14
|Big Trump fan questions Trump
|2 hr
|Inquisitor
|6
|Breanna
|2 hr
|Halfpint
|8
|Why?
|2 hr
|Dare2love
|31
|Who is Candice Bewley? What's up with this girl? (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Woodman
|29
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC