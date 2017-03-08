Greeneville, Tusculum Officials At Odds Over Water Service To 11E Site

Fronting U.S. Highway 11E and seemingly prime for commercial development, a piece of property in Tusculum, just outside Greeneville city limits, remains vacant as its owners work to find a solution to bring water service to the site. Property owners say a lack of water service on a piece of property fronting U.S. 11E just outside of Greeneville town limits in Tusculum is preventing commercial development.

