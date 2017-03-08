Greeneville Planning Commission Meets Tues.
The commission's meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at offices for the Greeneville Light & Power System. The agenda says commissioners will review final civil plans for the expansion at 140 T. Elmer Cox Drive, requested by AJAX Engineering LLC. Commissioners will also consider a request to rezone property on Morgan Road from A-1, General Agriculture District, to B-2, General Business District.
