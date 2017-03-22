Greeneville Names New Town Planner
She has served as planner for the City of Morristown since June 2014, a news release from Greeneville Town Hall says. She will begin her duties March 27. She replaces previous Town Planner Asong Venard, who resigned in February after accepting a position in the Johnson City Planning Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump Troubadour has stopped singing
|1 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|14
|Breaking news!
|47 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|11
|Vonda Smith Motive
|1 hr
|Cunning Linguist
|4
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|1 hr
|Cunning Linguist
|10
|Trump pay
|2 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|13
|John Burgess
|2 hr
|Girl almost next ...
|9
|Justin Babb
|3 hr
|curious ex
|5
|SG moving to AA
|8 hr
|Atticus Finch
|96
|News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here
|8 hr
|frdgt
|88
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC