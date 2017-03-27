Greeneville Housing Authority Bracing For Funding Cuts
Greeneville Housing Authority officials say it isn't clear how President Donald Trump's budget proposal will impact public housing, but the agency is expecting significant cuts to federal dollars it receives each month. It isn't clear yet how President Donald Trump's budget proposal will impact public housing nationwide, but the Greeneville Housing Authority is bracing for significant reductions in the federal dollars it receives each month.
