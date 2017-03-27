Greeneville Aldermen To Hold Regular,...

Greeneville Aldermen To Hold Regular, Beer Board Meetings

The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, then reconvene as the Beer Board to consider permit requests. The regular meeting starts at 4 p.m. at headquarters for the Greeneville Light & Power System.

