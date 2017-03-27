Greeneville Aldermen To Hold Regular, Beer Board Meetings
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, then reconvene as the Beer Board to consider permit requests. The regular meeting starts at 4 p.m. at headquarters for the Greeneville Light & Power System.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lillelid Defendant Karen Howell Seeking 'Eviden... (Jul '07)
|28 min
|nunya
|25
|Wall Street is tanking, get out now
|32 min
|Atticus Finch SR
|17
|Less privacy now
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|9
|Bean Barn Beef Stew Recipe
|1 hr
|Love
|5
|party at timberfell!
|4 hr
|Dirty dingus
|4
|Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer
|4 hr
|Yeah
|10
|Keeping track for us all
|4 hr
|happy golfmore
|2
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|9 hr
|Duh123
|81
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC