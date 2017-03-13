Greeneville Aldermen, Beer Board To Meet

Greeneville Aldermen, Beer Board To Meet

The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday then convene as the Beer Board to consider permit requests. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at offices for the Greeneville Light & Power System.

