Greene Valley Population To Drop As More Group Homes Open

This new four-bedroom community home on East Church Street and a similar one next door are expected to open within the next two weeks, officials at the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities confirmed. The homes, operated by Open Arms Care, will accommodate eight current Greene Valley Developmental Center residents.

