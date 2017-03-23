Grand Jury Hands Up More Than 30 Indictments

Timothy Lloyd Lowery, 30, of 503 Scenic Drive, was indicted on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance , simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance , evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license. On Aug. 23, 2016, police saw a car on Grandview Avenue at Scenic Drive known to be driven by Lowery, who had active arrest warrants in connection with a June 13 incident that included allegations of domestic-related vandalism.

