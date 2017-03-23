Grand Jury Hands Up More Than 30 Indi...

Grand Jury Hands Up More Than 30 Indictments

The Greenville Sun

Timothy Lloyd Lowery, 30, of 503 Scenic Drive, was indicted on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance , simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance , evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license. On Aug. 23, 2016, police saw a car on Grandview Avenue at Scenic Drive known to be driven by Lowery, who had active arrest warrants in connection with a June 13 incident that included allegations of domestic-related vandalism.

