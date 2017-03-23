Grand Jury Hands Up More Than 30 Indictments
Timothy Lloyd Lowery, 30, of 503 Scenic Drive, was indicted on charges of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance , simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance , evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license. On Aug. 23, 2016, police saw a car on Grandview Avenue at Scenic Drive known to be driven by Lowery, who had active arrest warrants in connection with a June 13 incident that included allegations of domestic-related vandalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fake Christians
|3 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|18
|Atheists
|19 min
|The Quoter
|2
|Koch Brothers
|20 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|17
|The STARLITE club (Sep '10)
|25 min
|Cat Daddy
|44
|Justin Babb
|29 min
|Justin babb
|10
|So Much Winning I Am Tired Of It
|44 min
|katie
|1
|Vonda Smith Motive
|47 min
|Snake Sneed
|9
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|50 min
|Snake Sneed
|14
|SG moving to AA
|1 hr
|Analysis
|101
|Breaking news!
|3 hr
|Atticus Finch
|12
|
|The Trump Troubadour has stopped singing
|7 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|24
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC