GHS Seniors Leave A Legacy Of Service
A group of seniors from Greeneville High School works to clean up the grounds around Cumberland Presbyterian Church earlier this week for Senior Legacy Service Day. Students visited several sites and organizations throughout town to help with service projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
|
