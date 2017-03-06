GFD, Jarden Zinc Participate In Haz-Mat Training
There are 1 comment on the The Greenville Sun story from 7 hrs ago, titled GFD, Jarden Zinc Participate In Haz-Mat Training. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
Members of the Greenville Fire Department, at left, watch as an instructor with the Jarden Zinc Environmental Health and Safety Department releases smoke simulating gas generated by a chemical release from a rail tanker car. Jarden Zinc employees Jeff Winters, director of the Environmental Health and Safety Department, looks on as Russell Emmette, also of the Jarden safety department, releases the smoke.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Well they should. That place uses sodium cyanide and numerous dangerous acids in its plating lines.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cassidy miller and haley miller
|9 min
|Juice
|17
|Tommy Bennett retarded?
|9 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|8
|Pence private email server
|11 min
|Jethro
|29
|Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3
|11 min
|Go to Hell
|4
|Where are the links?
|17 min
|Pointer
|7
|Trump distractions
|26 min
|Pointer
|6
|Matt Burkey (Jul '15)
|29 min
|Big nuts
|41
|Phil Roe Townhall Meeting 03/06
|1 hr
|Lookbackathistory
|38
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC