Free Parenting Class To Be Offered On April 1
The class will be held fom 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Disciple's Point Church at 804 E. Church St. in Greeneville. Classroom materials, childcare, and lunch will be provided free of charge, thanks to a partnership with the Relative Caregiver Program of Omni Community Health, a news release notes.
