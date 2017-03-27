Former USS Greeneville Crewmen Came T...

Former USS Greeneville Crewmen Came To Sub's Namesake For Reunion

More than 20 former crewmen of the U.S.S. Greeneville and their families celebrated the 20th anniversary of the submarine's commissioning by holding a reunion in Greeneville over the Fourth of July holiday. The weekend reunion included several special events, such as a banquet at the General Morgan Inn, a service project at Legion Field, the crew acting as grand marshals of Greeneville's downtown Fourth of July parade, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Greeneville Astros game and other events.

