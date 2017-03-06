Former Greeneville bank manager sentenced to 3 years for embezzlement
A former First Tennessee bank employee in Greeneville was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for embezzling over $900,000 and evading paying taxes. Kenneth L. Miller, 37, pleaded guilty in October to theft by a bank officer and attempting to evade or defeat tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|offender
|6 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|3
|Trumpcare
|13 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|9
|See ya
|14 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|7
|Will a regular poster please explain....
|14 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|3
|This is how stupid Dumbocrats are
|19 min
|Camm
|27
|Pence private email server
|20 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|42
|Did you see Shia LeBeouf? Actor reportedly had ...
|42 min
|Raditzs
|2
|People Who Should Join a Union
|13 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|32
|Phil Roe Townhall Meeting 03/06
|16 hr
|Cam Fan
|43
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC