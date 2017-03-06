Former Greeneville bank manager sente...

Former Greeneville bank manager sentenced to 3 years for embezzlement

A former First Tennessee bank employee in Greeneville was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison for embezzling over $900,000 and evading paying taxes. Kenneth L. Miller, 37, pleaded guilty in October to theft by a bank officer and attempting to evade or defeat tax.

