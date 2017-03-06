There are on the The Greenville Sun story from 7 hrs ago, titled Former Depot Star Grill Demolished. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

Only rubble remains at 310 W. Depot St., a building that housed the former Depot Star Grill diner that was destroyed by a 2012 fire described as suspicious. Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay confirmed that property owner Adam Webb was carrying out the work.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.