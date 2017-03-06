Former Bank Manager Who Stole Money Gets Federal Sentence

A former senior manager at First Tennessee Bank who unlawfully obtained nearly $1 million in funds to feed his gambling habit was sentenced to a three-year prison term Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. Kenneth Lynn Miller, 37, was convicted of one count of theft by a bank officer or employee and four counts of attempt to evade or defeat tax, according to an documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.