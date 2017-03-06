Former Bank Manager Who Stole Money Gets Federal Sentence
A former senior manager at First Tennessee Bank who unlawfully obtained nearly $1 million in funds to feed his gambling habit was sentenced to a three-year prison term Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. Kenneth Lynn Miller, 37, was convicted of one count of theft by a bank officer or employee and four counts of attempt to evade or defeat tax, according to an documents filed in U.S. District Court.
