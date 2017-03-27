Firing Range Buildings Not Far From C...

Firing Range Buildings Not Far From Completion

Grass on the newest portion of the Greeneville-Greene County Hunter Education Firing Range has grown into a lush carpet at the site off Hal Henard Road. Workers with Greeneville Parks and Recreation were busy Thursday framing in and enclosing a machine room, closet and restroom spaces at the newest pavilion at the Greeneville-Greene County Hunter Education Firing Range.

