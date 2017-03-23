Ferris Wheel Incident Left 4 Injured; No Charges Filed
An investigator with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, right, talks with a Family Attractions Amusement employee in August while investigating the Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair. An August incident at the Greene County Fair that left three girls injured after they tumbled approximately 35 feet from an overturned Ferris wheel cart resulted in no criminal charges following an extensive investigation.
