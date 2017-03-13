Exchange Club Recognizes Nicholas Roark
Exchange Club Youth of the Month chairman Kristin Small recognized Exchange Club Youth of the Month Nicholas Roark from South Greene High School at the club's Feb. 28 meeting. The Exchange Club of Greeneville recognized South Greene High School senior Nicholas Roark as Youth of the Month at its Feb. 28 meeting at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
