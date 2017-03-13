Driver Awakened, Accelerates Into House

A woman found "passed out" in a car Wednesday morning accelerated and drove into a Sevier Avenue house after being awakened by a Greeneville police officer, according to authorities. Shawn L. Dabbs, 23, of 316 Oak Hills Parkway, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended license, a report by Officer Dustin Winter said.

