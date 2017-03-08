Downtown Landscape Changing As Revita...

Downtown Landscape Changing As Revitalization Efforts Intensify

The Capitol Theatre is among downtown buildings expected to see significant changes in the coming months when its marquee and facade are updated. Several other projects are in the planning stages as officials work to establish incentives to attract businesses and visitors downtown.

