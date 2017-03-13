Dog Attack Trio Detained By Immigrati...

Dog Attack Trio Detained By Immigration Officials

Three men charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and other crimes in connection with a violent attack on a German shepherd dog on Aug. 14 wait for their cases to be called in Greene County General Sessions Court in August. From left are Hector C. Mendoza, 25; Luis Hernandez Mendoza, 27; and Francisco Pultarco Flores, 32. Three men charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and other crimes in connection with a violent attack on a German shepherd dog on Aug. 14 wait for their cases to be called in Greene County General Sessions Court in August.

