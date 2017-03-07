Did you see Shia LeBeouf? Actor reportedly had breakfast at Greeneville restaurant
There are 3 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 15 hrs ago, titled Did you see Shia LeBeouf? Actor reportedly had breakfast at Greeneville restaurant. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:
According to a couple of restaurant employees, whose pictures have made the local rounds on social media, the answer is yes. Shia LeBeouf was in East Tennessee.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
What was that liberal douche doing here?
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Bit slow on the gossip he was here since Saturday night
|
#3 36 min ago
[QUOTE who="beans & taters"]What was that liberal douche doing here?[/QUOTE]
he will not divide Us united we stand divided we fall
|
|
