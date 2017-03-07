Did you see Shia LeBeouf? Actor repor...

There are 3 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 15 hrs ago, titled Did you see Shia LeBeouf? Actor reportedly had breakfast at Greeneville restaurant. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

According to a couple of restaurant employees, whose pictures have made the local rounds on social media, the answer is yes. Shia LeBeouf was in East Tennessee.

beans & taters

Greeneville, TN

#1 5 hrs ago
What was that liberal douche doing here?

Raditzs

Greeneville, TN

#2 5 hrs ago
Bit slow on the gossip he was here since Saturday night
Down with trump

Norristown, PA

#3 36 min ago
[QUOTE who="beans & taters"]What was that liberal douche doing here?[/QUOTE]

he will not divide Us united we stand divided we fall
