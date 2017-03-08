Deputies Charge Man Passed Out In Parking Lot With DUI

A man found "passed out" Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police at the Sonic drive-in restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license-4th offense. Police received a call about a possibly intoxicated man who "had been passed out for an estimated two hours prior to officers' arrival," a report said.

