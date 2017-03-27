Daniels Excited About Opportunities I...

Daniels Excited About Opportunities In Town's Future

In a recent interview, the mayor discussed some of the actions taken by the town government in the last year and efforts that could be in store for the months ahead. Daniels focused on the recent consolidation and refinancing of the Airport Authority's debts, completion of the long-awaited fairgrounds connector road project and a proposed new long-term plan for the town in the discussion at town hall with The Greeneville Sun.

