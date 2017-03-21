Customer Allegedly Given Fake Bills By Cashier

A woman working at a convenience store who allegedly used counterfeit $20 bills when giving change to a customer was arrested Monday by Greeneville police on a charge of criminal simulation. On Sunday, Campbell was working as a cashier at Lee's Food Mart on East Church Street when she "did knowingly take two counterfeit $20 bills from her pants pocket and exchanged them for two real $20 bills in her cash drawer," Officer Eric Scott said in a report.

