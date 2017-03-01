Criminal Trespassing Charged Against 3

Warrants at the Greene County Sheriff's Department say James B. Hensley, 36, of Baileyton Road, Krista A. Hensley, 30, of Kingsport Highway, and Dakota M. Hensley, 19, of Johnston Avenue, were all arrested by Greeneville police just before 3:15 p.m. Friday and were each jailed under $1,000 bond. According to the documents, each individual was discovered inside the same unit at the Elk Street apartments after being previously served with criminal trespassing notices by the apartment manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.