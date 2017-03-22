Crime 36 mins ago 3:05 p.m.Greene Cou...

Crime 36 mins ago 3:05 p.m.Greene County grandma accused of murdering pregnant woman

An Afton, Tenn., woman faces two counts of first-degree murder in the August killing of a pregnant Greeneville woman. Vonda Star Smith, 51, is the grandmother of one of victim Jessie Morrison's children, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

