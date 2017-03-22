Crime 36 mins ago 3:05 p.m.Greene County grandma accused of murdering pregnant woman
An Afton, Tenn., woman faces two counts of first-degree murder in the August killing of a pregnant Greeneville woman. Vonda Star Smith, 51, is the grandmother of one of victim Jessie Morrison's children, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump Troubadour has stopped singing
|7 min
|Really
|13
|Breaking news!
|47 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|11
|Vonda Smith Motive
|1 hr
|Cunning Linguist
|4
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|1 hr
|Cunning Linguist
|10
|Trump pay
|2 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|13
|John Burgess
|2 hr
|Girl almost next ...
|9
|Justin Babb
|3 hr
|curious ex
|5
|SG moving to AA
|8 hr
|Atticus Finch
|96
|News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here
|8 hr
|frdgt
|88
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC