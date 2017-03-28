Couple arrested after trying to sell infant on Craigslist
John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, were charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment after they posted an ad on Craigslist and offered to sell the baby for $3,000, ABC News affiliate reported WATE Saturday, citing the Greene County Sheriff's Office. The couple was caught in a sting operation that ended on Friday when the two exchanged the baby with state agents for the cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly commendable
|32 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|19
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|33 min
|Cunning Linguist
|71
|Lillelid Defendant Karen Howell Seeking 'Eviden... (Jul '07)
|47 min
|NobodyUKno
|18
|Who's best woman in bed?
|2 hr
|Player
|1
|Police violating your constitutional in greene co.
|4 hr
|Atticus Finch
|3
|Women's March Demands Equality
|5 hr
|All The Trash
|20
|Becky Hicks
|13 hr
|Serenity
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC