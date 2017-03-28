Couple arrested after trying to sell infant on Craigslist

John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, were charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment after they posted an ad on Craigslist and offered to sell the baby for $3,000, ABC News affiliate reported WATE Saturday, citing the Greene County Sheriff's Office. The couple was caught in a sting operation that ended on Friday when the two exchanged the baby with state agents for the cash.

