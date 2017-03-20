Counterfeit Bill Identified At CCU
A counterfeit $20 bill was identified Friday by a teller at the Consumer Credit Union branch at 3634 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The man who brought the fake $20 into CCU told Greeneville police that he wasn't sure where he got it but was "in Murfreesboro for a ballgame and could have gotten it there," Lt.
