Cocaine Conspiracy Conviction Nets 210-Month Sentence

A Greeneville man who was a ringleader of a major crack cocaine distribution network was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to more than 17 years in prison. Barry Lamont Moore, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer to 210 months in federal prison "for his leadership role" in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine base known as "crack" in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

