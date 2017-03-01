Clothing Near Heater Likely Cause Of House Fire

Greeneville firefighters inspect damage to a house at 217 Bird Circle, off Newport Highway, that was consumed by fire on Feb. 23. No one was home at the time of the fire. A fire on the morning of Feb. 23 that gutted a house at 217 Bird Circle in Greenevile was likely caused by a laundry basket of clothing left too close to a wall heater.

