City Schools To Extend Highland Elem. Tuition-Free Program
The Greeneville City Schools system is likely to extend to 2019 a program offering some out-of-district students tuition-free enrollment at Highland Elementary School. A program offering tuition-free enrollment at Highland Elementary School to some students from outside the Greeneville City Schools district is likely to be extended for two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|13 min
|Uptown Girl
|64
|Tennessee grandmother accused of murdering preg...
|1 hr
|BB Board
|1
|John Burgess
|1 hr
|Sick
|12
|Baby selling on Craigslist????
|1 hr
|Pay or Else
|6
|Central park
|1 hr
|Yeah
|6
|Park overall (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|BB Board
|160
|The Visitor
|1 hr
|binaries
|1
|Fake Christians
|5 hr
|just think
|33
|Atheists
|7 hr
|Heyyyyyyy
|46
|Indivisible Greene county rally again????
|7 hr
|Just Saying
|18
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC