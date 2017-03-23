City Schools To Extend Highland Elem....

City Schools To Extend Highland Elem. Tuition-Free Program

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Greeneville City Schools system is likely to extend to 2019 a program offering some out-of-district students tuition-free enrollment at Highland Elementary School. A program offering tuition-free enrollment at Highland Elementary School to some students from outside the Greeneville City Schools district is likely to be extended for two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder 13 min Uptown Girl 64
News Tennessee grandmother accused of murdering preg... 1 hr BB Board 1
John Burgess 1 hr Sick 12
Baby selling on Craigslist???? 1 hr Pay or Else 6
Central park 1 hr Yeah 6
Park overall (Apr '12) 1 hr BB Board 160
News The Visitor 1 hr binaries 1
Fake Christians 5 hr just think 33
Atheists 7 hr Heyyyyyyy 46
Indivisible Greene county rally again???? 7 hr Just Saying 18
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC