City School Board Approves Several Me...

City School Board Approves Several Measures, Tenure Candidates

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Greenville Sun

Greeneville City Director of Schools Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, left, congratulates teachers granted tenure at Tuesday's meeting of the Greeneville City Board of Education. Board chairman Craig Ogle listens at right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flaggers sentenced to prison 2 min Trumpisdumb 25
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 8 min Doug77 10,928
Morons all of you 9 min Trumpisdumb 10
Man loses job 18 min Trumpisdumb 13
Social Security. 27 min Trumpisdumb 8
Swamp filling up 31 min Trumpisdumb 16
Sadie 1 hr for me 2
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC