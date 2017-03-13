'Chicken Head Mafia' Member Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence

A Hawkins County man who is a member of the "Chicken Head Mafia" was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to 20 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Tennessee, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Steven Dwight Hopkins, aka "Rabbit", 46, of Mooresburg, was sentenced by Senior District Judge R. Leon Jordan to serve 240 months in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.