Camp Creek Gets New Mobile Clerk Location

"I will be adding a new location at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park Pavilion," County Clerk Lori Bryant said this week. "I will be there on Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m." The mobile service sites allow for vehicle owners to update tags and registration without having to come to the main clerk's office in Greeneville.

