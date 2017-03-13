Camp Creek Gets New Mobile Clerk Location
"I will be adding a new location at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park Pavilion," County Clerk Lori Bryant said this week. "I will be there on Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m." The mobile service sites allow for vehicle owners to update tags and registration without having to come to the main clerk's office in Greeneville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News for Poser Greene County Libs on Here
|6 min
|Snickerdoodle
|43
|Hi Point 9mm (Dec '10)
|11 min
|okimar
|47
|Trump travel ban blocked AGAIN
|14 min
|RedHood
|36
|SG moving to AA
|30 min
|You dumb
|4
|Kathy Dean
|56 min
|Kathy
|21
|RIP Hollie Lunsford Orrick (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|Ole
|18
|Tom Price make child vaccines optional
|2 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|9
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC