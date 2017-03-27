There are on the The Greenville Sun story from 1 hr ago, titled BB Gun Allegedly Fired From Car. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

Matthew Lee Gross, 18, of 402 Flamingo Circle, was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after an incident involving a BB gun. Police responded to a report of a road rage incident "where a caller stated a passenger in a gold-colored Honda was pointing a gun and shooting at them," Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report.

