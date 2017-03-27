BB Gun Allegedly Fired From Car
There are 1 comment on the The Greenville Sun story from 1 hr ago, titled BB Gun Allegedly Fired From Car. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
Matthew Lee Gross, 18, of 402 Flamingo Circle, was charged Thursday by Greeneville police with contributing to the delinquency of a minor after an incident involving a BB gun. Police responded to a report of a road rage incident "where a caller stated a passenger in a gold-colored Honda was pointing a gun and shooting at them," Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
|
#1 28 min ago
Genius!!!!!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immunity is different now
|2 min
|Guest
|1
|Less privacy now
|17 min
|z0neCrew
|12
|Keeping track for us all
|32 min
|OMG
|4
|Lillelid Defendant Karen Howell Seeking 'Eviden... (Jul '07)
|39 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|29
|Kathy Dean
|1 hr
|zzz
|4
|Sherry Melton Is Granted Pre-Trial Diversion (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|sorry
|130
|Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer
|1 hr
|sorry
|13
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|15 hr
|Duh123
|81
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC