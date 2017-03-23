Baileyton Looks For Continued Growth ...

Baileyton Looks For Continued Growth In Business, Services

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Town of Baileyton saw the start of some much needed growth in 2016, but just what that growth will look like going forward is a bit uncertain, said Mayor Tommy Casteel. Expansion of the TA Travel Center at exit 36 got underway last year but the project fell behind schedule, with only the first phase - construction of a new truck service center with six bays - completed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Florida Trips 21 min Guest 1
Where is Mikey Gosnell 25 min Funny 19
News Women's March Demands Equality 1 hr The Impotent 9
Baby selling on Craigslist???? 1 hr Rachel 9
Wall Street is tanking, get out now 1 hr Rachel 1
Park Overall is a loud mouth (Nov '10) 1 hr Cunning Linguist 378
Overall Park 1 hr Cunning Linguist 15
Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder 11 hr 88josh 68
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC