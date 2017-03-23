Baileyton Looks For Continued Growth In Business, Services
The Town of Baileyton saw the start of some much needed growth in 2016, but just what that growth will look like going forward is a bit uncertain, said Mayor Tommy Casteel. Expansion of the TA Travel Center at exit 36 got underway last year but the project fell behind schedule, with only the first phase - construction of a new truck service center with six bays - completed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Florida Trips
|21 min
|Guest
|1
|Where is Mikey Gosnell
|25 min
|Funny
|19
|Women's March Demands Equality
|1 hr
|The Impotent
|9
|Baby selling on Craigslist????
|1 hr
|Rachel
|9
|Wall Street is tanking, get out now
|1 hr
|Rachel
|1
|Park Overall is a loud mouth (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Cunning Linguist
|378
|Overall Park
|1 hr
|Cunning Linguist
|15
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|11 hr
|88josh
|68
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC