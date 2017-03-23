Baileyton Looks For Continued Growth In Business, Services

The Town of Baileyton saw the start of some much needed growth in 2016, but just what that growth will look like going forward is a bit uncertain, said Mayor Tommy Casteel. Expansion of the TA Travel Center at exit 36 got underway last year but the project fell behind schedule, with only the first phase - construction of a new truck service center with six bays - completed.

